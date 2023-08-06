Lifestyle

LAST WORD

Was I wrong not to compare myself to Barbie? asks ex-Miss Universe

Margaret Gardiner refuses to apologise for being a successful woman while wearing five-inch heels and a fitted frock

06 August 2023 - 00:00 By Margaret Gardiner

Barbie, the movie, broke all kinds of expectations when it debuted, pulling in $162m (about R2.86bn) in the US alone over its opening weekend; the biggest debut for a movie directed by a woman — Greta Gerwig. The Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera film became Warner Bros's biggest-selling movie for a Monday, making $26m in North America, and — wait for it — surpassing The Dark Knight’s $24.6m earned in 2008 (the amount is adjusted for inflation: source: Variety)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Looking for a mind-bending trip? Look no further than a 'psychedelic concierge' Lifestyle
  2. Shake your booty, find your bliss at this exclusive treasure in the Seychelles Travel
  3. If Sun City floats your boat, this might be your perfect cruise Travel
  4. ‘I think food is just such a strong connector’: chef Mpho Phalane Food
  5. What's on this week? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem