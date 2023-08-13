Cheapest Citroën (mostly) makes a good case

Not long ago we looked at a selection of new vehicles under the R250,000 pricing threshold. The list comprised a lovely mix of tiny A-segment tots and roomier B-segment sedans, with a sprinkling of compact crossovers in between.

It is encouraging in these tricky economic times that such a variety of compelling, affordable compacts exist. Budget-friendly cars will never go out of fashion. French carmaker Citroën knows a thing or two about keenly-priced mobility for the mass-market. Refer to the snail-shaped 2CV.

For 2023 the brand revived its commitment to cheap, cheerful transportation with the latest C3. Yes, there was another C3 before it, larger and more expensive. That has been discontinued.



The reinvented version is smaller, coming in at a competitive R229,900. It also has the honour of being a 2023 World Car Awards category winner, taking the prize in the World Urban Car segment. Its price includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/100,000km warranty.

There is one elephant in the room, however. In July, Latin New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash-tested the little C3 and it scored a zero-star rating for adult occupant safety.

The Brazilian-built test unit that was used had been equipped with two airbags and electronic stability control. Our South African Citroën C3 is sourced from India and does not have electronic stability control, but it does get dual airbags, anti-lock brakes and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.



We asked Stellantis, parent company for Citroën, for comment on the results and whether there were structural differences between the vehicle produced in Brazil and the Indian-manufactured model.