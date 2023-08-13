Cheapest Citroën (mostly) makes a good case
Budget-friendly cars will never go out of fashion. French carmaker Citroën knows a thing or two about keenly-priced mobility for the mass-market
Not long ago we looked at a selection of new vehicles under the R250,000 pricing threshold. The list comprised a lovely mix of tiny A-segment tots and roomier B-segment sedans, with a sprinkling of compact crossovers in between.
It is encouraging in these tricky economic times that such a variety of compelling, affordable compacts exist. Budget-friendly cars will never go out of fashion. French carmaker Citroën knows a thing or two about keenly-priced mobility for the mass-market. Refer to the snail-shaped 2CV.
For 2023 the brand revived its commitment to cheap, cheerful transportation with the latest C3. Yes, there was another C3 before it, larger and more expensive. That has been discontinued.
The reinvented version is smaller, coming in at a competitive R229,900. It also has the honour of being a 2023 World Car Awards category winner, taking the prize in the World Urban Car segment. Its price includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/100,000km warranty.
There is one elephant in the room, however. In July, Latin New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) crash-tested the little C3 and it scored a zero-star rating for adult occupant safety.
The Brazilian-built test unit that was used had been equipped with two airbags and electronic stability control. Our South African Citroën C3 is sourced from India and does not have electronic stability control, but it does get dual airbags, anti-lock brakes and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.
We asked Stellantis, parent company for Citroën, for comment on the results and whether there were structural differences between the vehicle produced in Brazil and the Indian-manufactured model.
“Product specification varies from market to market depending on local market conditions and customer demands,” a spokesperson said. “The Citroën C3 sold in South Africa has many integrated safety features relevant and competitive to its price position in the market, providing owners confidence and reassurance of a well-designed modern vehicle.”
Chief rival to the C3, the Nissan Magnite, earned a four-star Global NCAP rating. Perhaps we will have to wait for the Global NCAP and its Safer Cars for Africa initiative to test our Citroën for a more conclusive verdict.
Where the C3 pips alternatives in the category, is in (perceived) quality. The quality of materials used is good, with a cabin enlivened by colourful accents and fun textures. Its infotainment system is impressive , with a crisp, high-resolution display that would not look out of place in a vehicle costing twice as much.
Stylistically, it plays the part of a plucky urban warrior convincingly, thanks to tough-looking cladding, an elevated ride height (180mm) and decorative roof rails. Plastic wheel covers are default fitment over the 15-inch steelies, with alloys being an option. It rolls on 195/65 rubber, a nice, plump profile for the varied road conditions of our market.
Boot space is 315l and standard fare includes that excellent 10-inch infotainment system, air-conditioning, LED daytime-running lights, steering-mounted audio controls, park distance control, an immobiliser and alarm system. What you are likely to miss during the rainy season (or driving down Van Reenen's pass) is the lack of a rear demister and rear windscreen wiper.
As the C3 is a lightweight, its normally-aspirated, three-cylinder petrol is happily up to the task of propulsion. The motor displaces 1.2l and produces 61kW and 115Nm, linked to a light-shifting, five-speed manual. Road manners are nothing to complain about, with a steady feel on the freeway and little noise or wind intrusion.
Underwhelming Latin NCAP rating aside, the Citroën C3 has all the makings of a decent budget car. On paper, it could be the product to help the Stellantis group boost its dwindling local sales volumes.