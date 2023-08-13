Surf's up! Women of all ages are finding inspiration in the waves
When it comes to surfing, age is just a number for 75-year-old Therese Russel – and the La Muse Classic longboarding contest is testament to that
13 August 2023 - 00:00
As Banyana Banyana and the Spar Proteas battled it out on their respective soccer pitches and netball courts last weekend, there was a sports gathering of a different kind afoot in the waters of Muizenberg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.