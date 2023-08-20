Hotels lick their lips at Brics bonanza
Local motorists might grumble about summit road closures but the tills are ringing for the hospitality industry
20 August 2023 - 00:01
From boerewors platters, specially sourced vanilla pods and locally crafted beer to hot air balloon rides, luxury tours and gift packs, Johannesburg is rolling out the red carpet for Brics summit delegates who have begun streaming into the city...
