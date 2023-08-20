Lifestyle

Pink is the new punk

South African artists are reclaiming and re-engineering perceptions of pink and the female universe, writes Mary Corrigall

20 August 2023 - 00:00 By MARY CORRIGALL

Thanks to Greta Gerwig, director of Barbie, hot pink has, in the realm of popular culture, become a colour tinged with feminine power rather than symbolic of stereotypical gender repression...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Hotels lick their lips at Brics bonanza Lifestyle
  2. This is it! Lebo M vows never to marry again after another failed marriage Lifestyle
  3. Are serial beauty queens killing the competition? Lifestyle
  4. NDUMISO NGCOBO | It's time for platitudes to rest in peace ... without ... Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Win R100,000 scarab as 'Blue Beetle' joins DC fray; 'Sound of ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Community throws rocks at trucks amid copper discovery in Northern Cape
Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff