August brings new bakkie delights

South African consumers’ appreciation for the bakkie is well-documented. From sturdy single-cab workhorses for large fleets, to more luxurious, six-cylinder double-cabs aimed at private buyers, the market is varied.

This month there were four happenings on the pickup front worth noting. First up was the release of the muscular new Isuzu D-Max AT35. Based on its high-grade V-Cross specification, the AT35 is focused on hard-core off-road enthusiasts. The AT stands for Arctic Trucks; as the kit was developed with the Icelandic overlanding firm, while the number 35 refers to its cartoonish 35-inch wheels.



Bilstein dampers and sturdier springs result in a 266mm ground clearance versus the standard 232mm. That takes its overall height to 1,875mm. It towers over lesser machines. The wheel wells were re-engineered to accommodate those huge rollers and uprated suspension bits. Flared fenders give the AT35 an appropriately pumped-up look. It makes mince of all obstacles, as we learnt on our drive through the untamed regions of George. But where it could do with a boost is in performance. It cannot compare to the likes of the V6 Ford Ranger Raptor or Volkswagen Amarok Aventura.



As in the regular V-Cross, power comes from a 3.0l, turbocharged diesel unit, with four cylinders producing 140kW and 450Nm. On the plus side, it is a motor with proven durability and ample low-down torque. A six-speed automatic is standard fitment.

