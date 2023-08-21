August brings new bakkie delights
South African consumers’ appreciation for the bakkie is well-documented. From sturdy single-cab workhorses for large fleets, to more luxurious, six-cylinder double-cabs aimed at private buyers, the market is varied.
This month there were four happenings on the pickup front worth noting. First up was the release of the muscular new Isuzu D-Max AT35. Based on its high-grade V-Cross specification, the AT35 is focused on hard-core off-road enthusiasts. The AT stands for Arctic Trucks; as the kit was developed with the Icelandic overlanding firm, while the number 35 refers to its cartoonish 35-inch wheels.
Bilstein dampers and sturdier springs result in a 266mm ground clearance versus the standard 232mm. That takes its overall height to 1,875mm. It towers over lesser machines. The wheel wells were re-engineered to accommodate those huge rollers and uprated suspension bits. Flared fenders give the AT35 an appropriately pumped-up look. It makes mince of all obstacles, as we learnt on our drive through the untamed regions of George. But where it could do with a boost is in performance. It cannot compare to the likes of the V6 Ford Ranger Raptor or Volkswagen Amarok Aventura.
As in the regular V-Cross, power comes from a 3.0l, turbocharged diesel unit, with four cylinders producing 140kW and 450Nm. On the plus side, it is a motor with proven durability and ample low-down torque. A six-speed automatic is standard fitment.
Not wanting to be left behind in the special edition bakkie game, Mitsubishi released the Athlete version of its Triton this week. It is based on the automatic 4x4 derivative of the 2.4l, turbocharged-diesel double-cab. The upgrades are aesthetic: red details that are supposedly reminiscent of the Lancer Evolution, a decal kit and black 18-inch alloys. Inside, the leather steering wheel, parking brake and floor console feature black and red stitching. We have evaluated the Triton on various occasions and found it to be competent and underrated. The Athlete might be a sticker job, but it should reignite some interest in what is an often overlooked choice. It costs R749,900.
Mahindra made a splash in Cape Town last week, hosting its Futurescape event where it revealed a new Pik Up concept.
Dubbed the Global Pik Up, the model showcases a new direction stylistically and technologically. The concept illustrates autonomous driving capability and a new generation platform. According to the brand, the production version will aim to achieve five-star crash test ratings.
It's not often that news comes from Chinese manufacturer JAC. It has a minor presence in the country, with its range of commercial vehicles. This week it announced the release of the 2.0L CTI Super Lux model to its T8 range. With refreshed styling and a prominent front grille, it looks pretty assertive.
As a value proposition, it seems compelling, costing R449,900 for the 4x2 and a snip under R500,000 for the 4x4. Standard equipment is generous, with everything from a nine-inch digital infotainment system to a reverse camera as standard. The idea is that they are offering a range-topping double-cab for the same money that entry-level workhorses from the established rivals cost.
Power comes from a 2.0l, turbocharged-diesel unit with four cylinders, producing 104kW and 320Nm. This is hooked to a six-speed manual. A five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan are part of the deal. Looks like an interesting prospect on paper, but we would like to test it before making a final call.