WATCH | John Kani at 80: There's still much to be done

To mark his birthday on Wednesday, the department of arts and culture and the Market Theatre will host a tribute to Kani. Among the numerous honours he has received, including the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver, Kani had a venue at The Market named after him

27 August 2023 - 00:01
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

John Kani, the arts’ man for all seasons, looks not a day over 79 as he prepares to celebrate his looming 80th birthday...

