No pain, no gain with 'Minister of Menstruation'
Candice Chirwa is so determined to educate men about periods that she uses a device that simulates menstrual cramps on them to drive her point home
27 August 2023 - 00:00
For Candice Chirwa — better known as the minister of menstruation — inflicting pain on men is part of her calling. The gender activist is on a mission not only to advocate for the rights of millions of South African women and girls to have access to period dignity, but to ensure that men are more tolerant of their challenges...
