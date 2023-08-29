KykNet’s blue carpet shimmered with renowned TV and film stars who donned glamorous outfits that turned heads and cameras. This weekend stars stepped out at the Silwerskerm Film and TV awards at the Cape Town International Convention Centre to celebrate their peers in the industry.
We spotted Real Housewives of the Winelands, Anita Lloyd and Amy Kleinhans, comedian and actor Siv Ngesi and several veteran actors. Excitement on the blue carpet turned to tears in the auditorium during the heart-wrenching tribute to those who have died. Also emotional was broadcast journalist Freek Robinson who was honoured with a lifetime achievement award by KykNet at its inaugural Silwerskerm Awards for Film and Television. Veteran actor Cedwyn Joel was also honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to film and television.
Nostalgia filled the room and once the tears dried up, to conclude the production reminiscent of the Emmy Awards, it seemed fitting that red, pink and white wine flowed at the after party as nominees and winners danced the night away.
WATCH | Siv Ngesi, Clint Brink, Anita Lloyd: Silwerskerm blue carpet
From Real Housewives to TV politics, the stars at KykNet’s debut award show chat to us about the importance of diversity
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
KykNet's blue carpet shimmered with renowned TV and film stars donning glamorous outfits that turned heads and cameras alike. This weekend stars stepped out at the Silwerskerm Film and TV awards at the Cape Town International Convention Centre to celebrate their peers in the industry.
