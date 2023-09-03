The slow exposure of Lindokuhle Sobekwa

Lindokuhle Sobekwa is the first photographer to win the FNB Art Prize. Tymon Smith finds out what makes this multiple award-winner click

Lindokuhle Sobekwa was born in the East Rand township of Thokoza in 1995. His father, a carpenter, died in 2004 and he and his siblings were raised by their mother, a domestic worker who spent her weekdays sleeping at her employers' home in Daleside, south of Johannesburg. ..