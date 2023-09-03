Lifestyle

What's on this week?

Our pick of some of the country's biggest events for the week of September 4

03 September 2023 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Jo-Mari Malan, Emma Amber, Angelica Hattingh and Noluthando Dlamini in 'The Marvelous Wonderettes'.
Image: Aurora Still

WHAT: The Marvelous Wonderettes

WHERE: Theatre on the Square, Sandton, Johannesburg

WHEN: September 5-9, different performance times

Be transported to prom night at Springfield High School in 1958 where you meet Cindy Lou, Missy, Suzy, and Betty Jean, four girls with big dreams, in this jukebox musical comedy. Take a trip down music memory lane with more than 30 classics from the 1950s and 1960s like “Stupid Cupid”, “Lollipop” and “Respect” artistically put together by Roger Bean for a feet-tapping Off Broadway production.

Tickets cost R200 through Computicket

'Aladdin and the 4 Tea Thieves' is opening at the National Children's Theatre.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: Aladdin and the 4 Tea Thieves

WHERE: National Children’s Theatre, Parktown, Johannesburg

WHEN: September 6-9, different performance times

The National Children’s Theatre and Pretoria Youth Theatre bring you the story of Aladdin — with a twist or two, like meeting 40 thieves in a magic cave. Will he marry the princess or will his evil uncle ruin his plans of romance? Come sing and dance along and find out.

Tickets cost R120 for children and R140 for adults through Quicket

Carlo Daniels and Jennie Reznek in 'Snapped'.
Image: Phakamani Waka/Magnet

WHAT: Snapped

WHERE: The Magnet Theatre, Observatory, Cape Town

WHEN: September 6-23, different performance times

After their debut at the Baxter Theatre in 2021, Carlo Daniels and Jennie Reznek are back in their production of "Snapped": “an immersive experience inside a visual archive of striking imagery and original photography captured during World War 2”. Commenting on the destructive nature of war, loss and grief, the relationships between fathers and daughters and letting go, the two-person production received six Fleur du Cap Award nominations. “It’s like a meditation on living, dying, holding on to grief, and letting go,” says Reznek, who wrote the play during lockdown.

Tickets cost R120 for adults and R80 for scholars, students and pensioners through Webtickets

Mondli Mbhele was the 2022 Sasol New Signatures winner.
Image: Sasol

WHAT: Ingoma Yothando (Song of Love): A Solo Exhibition by Mondli Mbhele

WHERE: Pretoria Art Museum

WHEN: September 7-October 29

It’s coming up art in Pretoria! On September 6 the winners of the 2023 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition will be announced at the Pretoria Art Museum where their work will go on show in an exhibition of 118 works selected by judges across South Africa. This will be showcased alongside the first solo exhibition by Mondli Mbhele, winner of the 2022 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition. Translating from isiZulu as “song of love”, Mbhele’s body of work is an exploration of transformation, youth, the preservation of traditions and daily existence in the South African context.

Admission to the Pretoria Art Museum costs R25 for adults, R12 for pensioners and students and R7 for pupils. On Wednesdays all visitors pay R2.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.
Image: Joan Ward

WHAT: Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s Spring Symphonies at the City Hall 

WHERE: Cape Town City Hall

WHEN: September 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7:30pm

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra’s spring season is running throughout September, with performances every Thursday night. Principal guest conductor Bernhard Gueller will be at the helm for the first three performances which will feature soloist Torleif Thedéen, pianist Jayson Gillham and violinist Priya Mitchell respectively. Conductor Robert Maxym will be taking to the podium with “A Celebration of Africa” on September 28.

Tickets from R150 through Computicket

FNB Art Joburg 2023 is running alongside Open City this September.
Image: Supplied

WHAT: FNB Art Joburg

WHERE: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

WHEN: September 8, 11am - 8pm; September 9, 11am - 7pm; September 10, 11am - 5pm

Art is popping up all around Joburg. Open City kicked off on August 31 and will be running until September 19 with art, music, performances and fashion activations taking place around the city. This will coincide with the 16th edition of FNB Art Joburg which kicks off on September 8 with some of the best art from artists, galleries and institutions from Africa and the diaspora. The fair will be divided into six sections this year, including the HUB gallery which will house contemporary art; LAB which will offer an incubation space for emerging galleries; AUX which will provide a platform for talks, public lectures and audio essays; and ORG which will house art from Joburg’s top art institutions.

Day tickets cost R150 and weekend tickets cost R360 through the Art Joburg website

Join Johannesburg Heritage Foundation on a tour of the Northwards mansion this Heritage Weekend.
Image: Johannesburg Heritage Foundation

WHAT: Johannesburg Heritage Foundation’s Heritage Weekend

WHERE: Tours depart from the Holy Family College in Parktown, Johannesburg

WHEN: September 9 and 10, different tour times

Who says history is boring? Even true crime fans will find their sweet spot with Johannesburg Heritage Foundation’s Heritage Weekend tours as they discover murder and madness in the north on a tour of Joburg’s most infamous crimes. Visit the gardens of Villa Arcadia, celebrate the legacy of struggle heroes, discover the heart of Soweto in Orlando East, uncover the secrets of Braamfontein Cemetery, learn about the green roots of Forest Town or marvel at the architecture of some of Joburg’s oldest buildings and Rand Lord mansions. For information on each of the tours, visit the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation’s website

Tickets cost R120 through Quicket

WHAT: Dragonfest

WHERE: Karoo Saloon, Barrydale

WHEN: September 9, 2pm

The small town of Barrydale is getting ready for a big Dragonfest weekend. Planned for September 9, shake off the winter blues at Karoo Saloon with performances by local bands The Downtown Ggypsies, Karel Bester & Die Kraaines Band, Kalahari Ferrari and Dragonfly.

Tickets cost R200 through Quicket

