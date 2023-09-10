‘I want to see myself in Vogue one day’: Benoni teen’s bite of the Big Apple
Former Junior Miss South Africa and International Girl Teen 2023 Mathabo Matlou on the New York Fashion Week catwalk
10 September 2023 - 00:00
Benoni went to the Big Apple this week, when former Junior Miss South Africa Mathabo Matlou took to the runway for New York Fashion Week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.