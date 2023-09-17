Everyone can be a hero

South African animation company Luma has created 'Headspace', a fun, family-friendly adventure that zooms along

Headspace, created by South African animation company Luma, is a quirky, family-friendly adventure that centres on Norman, a geeky teen who finds himself unwittingly at the heart of an intergalactic battle to save the planet after his body becomes host to a ship of nano-sized aliens. ..