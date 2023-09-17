Past Lives — love, friendship and what could have been

Playwright Celine Song's autobiographical film 'Past Lives' is of a meeting between herself, her husband and her childhood sweetheart, writes Tymon Smith

A few years ago, the Korean-born US-based playwright Celine Song found herself in a bar in New York sitting between two different but equally important men in her life. One was her American husband, playwright and novelist Justin Kuritzkes; the other was her childhood sweetheart from Korea who had come to visit her. ..