Lifestyle

Past Lives — love, friendship and what could have been

Playwright Celine Song's autobiographical film 'Past Lives' is of a meeting between herself, her husband and her childhood sweetheart, writes Tymon Smith

17 September 2023 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

A few years ago, the Korean-born US-based playwright Celine Song found herself in a bar in New York sitting between two different but equally important men in her life. One was her American husband, playwright and novelist Justin Kuritzkes; the other was her childhood sweetheart from Korea who had come to visit her. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. Here's what's on the Boks' plates to power up for matches Food
  2. IN PICS | SA's sporting sheroes shine on the red carpet Lifestyle
  3. Getaways that are worth their salt Travel
  4. SPOTLIGHT | Local sci-fi ‘Headspace’ and Oz horror ‘Talk to Me’ hit screens; ... Lifestyle
  5. From bakkies to brandy, SA brands jump on the Bok bandwagon Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV