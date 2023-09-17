Lifestyle

Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, a labour of love

Johnny Dyani, renowned South African jazz pioneer, will be honoured in a special tribute by Herbie Tsoaeli at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival

17 September 2023 - 00:00 By PERCY MABANDU

This month at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, award-winning bassist and song stylist Herbie Tsoaeli will lead a special tribute performance to the late, great pioneer and composer Johnny Dyani. ..

