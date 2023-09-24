J’Something’s Artistry has taken a night out on the town and turned it into a cultural immersion
The Mi Casa frontman has put together a 'cultural platform' where people can experience a journey rather than a one-stop shop, writes Sanet Oberholzer
24 September 2023 - 00:00
Recently, a colleague and I were complaining about the lack of cool things to do in Joburg. A week later, I bit my tongue as I was ushered onto the rooftop at Artistry, J'Something's latest brainchild, and presented with a three-course set menu for dinner after which I watched a live show and then unwound with a drink while enjoying the resident DJ...
