Wipe the fog from your eyes and see the magic
Exciting and romantic, what would Cape Town be without it?
24 September 2023 - 00:00
You can see it but not touch it. Instead it touches you. It lines your ear with cold, wet velvet. It tastes of tenderness and smells of solidity. It's the stuff of dreams, nightmares and movie scenes. Cape Town’s fog is all of these things and none. It simply is...
