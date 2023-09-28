Navigating car insurance: What every SA driver should know
From comprehensive cover to auto add-on policies, Budget Insurance explains the basics of car insurance, including legal requirements, coverage options and terminology
Car insurance is an essential component to vehicle ownership. It’s your safeguard against life’s unpredictable moments on the road, the elements and theft. Vehicle insurance in SA may seem like a complex and daunting topic for many people, but it doesn’t need to be.
Here, Budget Insurance explains the basics of car insurance, including legal requirements, coverage options and terminology.
Is it mandatory to have car insurance?
No, car insurance is not a legal requirement, but a choice left to a driver’s discretion. However, you may be required to get insurance if you need to have your vehicle financed. The Automobile Association of SA (AA) says there are 11-million registered vehicles in the country, and up to 70% are uninsured. That means only three out of 10 cars on the road have car insurance.
So, why should you get car insurance?
There are two main reasons: financial security and financing. Remember, if you don’t have any car cover and you’re involved in an accident, you are responsible for paying for all repairs by yourself. You may even need to compensate a third party if you were deemed at fault for damaging their vehicle or property.
Because most people can’t afford the high costs associated with repairing a vehicle, it’s advisable to safeguard yourself with a car insurance plan. In this way, you will be covered financially, depending on the type of insurance plan you’ve taken out.
The second good reason to take out an insurance policy is to gain vehicle financing from an accredited lending institution. Most banks will stipulate that you need to purchase comprehensive car insurance for a new vehicle.
How much is car insurance?
The cost of car insurance in SA varies. That’s because insurers will conduct a risk assessment on an individual application based on a number of factors including age, driving history, where you park your car, the make and model of the vehicle, your geographical location and even the amount of time you spend on the road.
In addition, there are several types of vehicle insurance plans with different monthly premiums based on the coverage they provide. The more cover, the higher the premiums.
Car insurance requirements
Getting a car insurance quote is simple; all you need to do is supply the following information:
- Personal information, like your age, address, ID number and contact details.
- Vehicle information: the make, model, year and VIN number, along with the registration details proving ownership.
- Driving history: you may be asked to provide information related to your driving record, including car accidents or car insurance claims.
- Coverage preferences: you will be asked to select the car insurance plan you want, along with the level of coverage.
- Payment information: a method of payment for your insurance premium.
What does car insurance cover?
Your coverage will depend on the type of insurance you take out. Your most common options include:
- Comprehensive car insurance: covers loss, theft and damage to your own car. It also covers fire damage and damage to a third party’s property or vehicle — even if you’re the cause of an accident.
- Third-party, fire and theft car insurance: this covers theft and fire damage to your car and any third-party damage you may cause in an accident.
- Third-party only car insurance: this will only cover damage to a third party’s vehicle or property that results from an accident you caused.
Some insurers, like Budget Insurance, also offer add-on insurance policies, should you identify other risks you’d like extra coverage for. Plus, you can receive a cashback reward if you remain claim-free for two years.
So, if you’d like to maintain a “clean” record, you can rely on these auto add-on policies to take care of any minor scrapes:
- Vehicle warranty: vehicles and their parts do not last forever. With a pre-owned or extended car warranty, you’re covered for mechanical and electrical problems when your manufacturer’s warranty expires.
- Scratch & dent cover: you can take care of those small but annoying scratches, scrapes, dents and chips on the body of your car without having to claim on your primary car insurance policy.
- Tyre & rim guard: get that that tyre or rim fixed in no time if you’ve hit a pothole or debris on the road.
- Auto top-up: if your car is stolen or written off, your payout may not fully cover what you owe on your financed car. Auto top-up pays the difference.
This article was sponsored by Budget Insurance.