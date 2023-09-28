Navigating car insurance: What every SA driver should know

Car insurance is an essential component to vehicle ownership. It’s your safeguard against life’s unpredictable moments on the road, the elements and theft. Vehicle insurance in SA may seem like a complex and daunting topic for many people, but it doesn’t need to be.

Here, Budget Insurance explains the basics of car insurance, including legal requirements, coverage options and terminology.

Is it mandatory to have car insurance?

No, car insurance is not a legal requirement, but a choice left to a driver’s discretion. However, you may be required to get insurance if you need to have your vehicle financed. The Automobile Association of SA (AA) says there are 11-million registered vehicles in the country, and up to 70% are uninsured. That means only three out of 10 cars on the road have car insurance.

So, why should you get car insurance?

There are two main reasons: financial security and financing. Remember, if you don’t have any car cover and you’re involved in an accident, you are responsible for paying for all repairs by yourself. You may even need to compensate a third party if you were deemed at fault for damaging their vehicle or property.

Because most people can’t afford the high costs associated with repairing a vehicle, it’s advisable to safeguard yourself with a car insurance plan. In this way, you will be covered financially, depending on the type of insurance plan you’ve taken out.

The second good reason to take out an insurance policy is to gain vehicle financing from an accredited lending institution. Most banks will stipulate that you need to purchase comprehensive car insurance for a new vehicle.

How much is car insurance?

The cost of car insurance in SA varies. That’s because insurers will conduct a risk assessment on an individual application based on a number of factors including age, driving history, where you park your car, the make and model of the vehicle, your geographical location and even the amount of time you spend on the road.