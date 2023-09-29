Seven-year-old Desmond Koolen of Johannesburg made actor Will Smith’s day with a clip of him “warming up” for a performance by singing for his class assembly.
“My guy said it best: I feel good. This made my day. Keep killin’ ’em Desi,” Smith said in his caption when he reposted Koolen’s video on social media, thanking fans for his birthday wishes.
Koolen’s mother Adele had to explain to her son who Smith is when the post went viral.
“It was super cute. I first explained who he was. He knows him from King Richard, and his response was, ‘mmm, he wasn’t so nice in that movie and very strict’. I explained it was just his character. He then asked if Will was going to get all the likes and subscribes from his video. I told him Will had tagged him and then he was ‘OK, he can use my video’,” she said.
WATCH | SA boy’s rendition of ‘I Feel Good’ makes Will Smith’s day
Image: supplied
Koolen, who runs her son’s social media accounts, said he was going to South African Champs on Friday to perform in acting, singing and modelling.
“The video was of a performance in front of the junior prep for his class assembly, showing his friends his talent in acting and singing after he achieved great accolades at the National Eisteddfod. It was a warm-up for him to feel comfortable in front of a big audience on a big stage heading into SA Champs.”
The Koolens of Fourways took Desi into foster care in 2020. His adoption was finalised in 2021.
“He has been a true performer since day one. He is always laughing, dancing and singing. He is charismatic with a heart of gold. A true empath and so honest. He is always fighting the good fight and helping everyone.
“He loves hard, and is very outspoken and will call you out if you are wrong or mean.
“He is a very avid little soccer player, with an absolute passion for drama and singing. A real little boy who loves playing with his toys and PlayStation and watching YouTube,” she said.
TimesLIVE
