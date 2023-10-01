Netflix and Snooze — beam me out of the stream, Scotty
Take me back to the era of 'TV and order', when you knew what you were getting and when
01 October 2023 - 00:35
Netflix is a joke at the moment. The streaming platform is a barren wasteland of animated programmes and poorly dubbed foreign-language shows. Due diligence, by which I mean searching for something to watch for at least 20 minutes, reveals little more than programmes I've already watched or refuse to watch, and the new releases seem frozen in time. Tighten your belts a notch or two, friends, for we find ourselves in an entertainment famine. The well at Netflix, it seems, has run dry...
