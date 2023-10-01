Seemingly relevant, disappointingly not
Gareth Edwards's 'The Creator' may be spectacular in effects, but it is suffocated by sentimentality and predictability
01 October 2023 - 01:00
The question of artificial intelligence's role in the future of humanity has become exponentially charged, with an answer far more urgent now than it was when director Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla) conceived of his film The Creator in 2018. Then, as Edwards recently quipped, “AI was up there with flying cars and living on the moon. It was like something you'd maybe see in your lifetime, probably not.” ..
