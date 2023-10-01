The unusual sweetness of Dahl
'The Wonderful story of Henry Sugar' makes smart use of the idea that part of the pleasure of reading is the enjoyment readers find in using their imaginations to fill in the gaps between what’s on the page and the images words conjure in their minds.
01 October 2023 - 01:00
Rereading the Roald Dahl short story in expectation of Wes Anderson’s short-film adaptation, it’s hard not to be struck by what a sweet tale it is for a writer whose output has increasingly come under attack for its nastiness and cynicism. It’s also a story that makes smart use of the enjoyment readers find in using their imaginations to fill the gaps between what’s on the page and the images words conjure in their minds. ..
