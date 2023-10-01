These are the concerts of our lives

Those people forked out R1,500 a pop to drive to Sun City to serenade Freddie Jackson, who probably last had a hit when Bill Clinton was doing his Slick Willy thing

Concerts, festivals and other musical performances are part of our culture. It would be fascinating to meet someone who hasn’t been to a live performance. Even if you’ve never bought a ticket, you've probably attended concerts at school and, very likely, performed in one. Sometimes musical performances find you, without any effort from your side...