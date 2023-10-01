Lifestyle

Astrology

YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE: October 1 — 7

What the stars have in store for you

01 October 2023 - 11:06
Linda Shaw Columnist
What’s on the cards for you this week?
Image: 123RF/Oksana Mironova

LIBRA

September 23 — October 22

Friends and lovers adore you — which is vital to Libran sanity. Colleagues and relatives, on the other hand, are getting on your case. Tread carefully with this. Being right isn’t nearly as important as being happy — particularly for you. Meanwhile, watch your health. There are viruses about, and your sensitive soul is susceptible now. Remember, stress makes you ill. So practise deep breathing every time you’re losing the plot. And then, make a new plan. You can do it.

SCORPIO

October 23 — November 21

Being an intellectual by nature, you’re having trouble identifying your feelings. So let that be your task for the week. This is a powerful time for you. When you’re driving a sports car, you need to know you’re in the right gear. Change is happening faster than even you could anticipate. So make sure you know why you’re doing what you’re doing. If not, slow down while you figure it out. Money, meanwhile, is standing by, awaiting instructions. Take your time.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 — December 21

Your health isn’t what it could be, so get some rest. You’re hitting your social peak, and you don’t want to be clutching your forehead at those dinner parties. Keep a close eye on friends though. One of them has deeper intentions than you thought. Make your choices on a guilt-free plane. Oh, and watch the money. You’re spending it on garbage. Ever heard of budgeting? If not, ask someone sane to manage your money until you’re in a more sensible mood.

CAPRICORN

December 22 — January 19

Are you a fan of compromise? Or does it feel as though they’re getting their way and you’re losing out? Or could you possibly see  this as an opportunity to push less for the frankly unimportant details? Better give it some thought, as you’re called upon to either fight to the death — or pull back and reassess. And lets’ face it. Fighting’s not your favourite thing. How about a little give and give? The only thing in danger here is your fragile ego. And you’ve made a pact with yourself to manage that.

AQUARIUS

January 20 — February 18

The social life is still sizzling, with romance and wild evenings thrown in. Of course, you’re making the odd faux pas with that mouth of yours, but who cares? The planets are messing with everyone now, and no-one’s taking your madness too seriously. Of course, if you haven’t yet emerged from that hermit phase, you deserve to be whipped — and dragged out of the house, kicking and screaming. It’s your turn to play.

PISCES

February 19 — March 20

As of right now, those fabulous ideas can be translated into money. Don’t leave them lying around. Now’s the time to be especially aware of your own particular brand of creative genius — and to use it. There’ll be new sources of income and a range of opportunities to reflect the real you. Ask your family for support. They’ll be delighted to help. Meanwhile, discretion is key while you’re waiting for your ideas to take off. Not everyone has your best interests at heart, so no blabbing.

ARIES

March 21 — April 19

For now, all bets are off. Or seem to be. Truth is, the actual projects are going really well, but the money could take slightly longer to reach you. While you wait, stay calm, watch the wallet, and focus on the people you love. This is not a particularly good time to invest either — so keep your brilliant new ideas to yourself for now. For the rest, do the work, keep your head down and wait for the vibes to change. Not long now.

TAURUS

April 20 to May 20

There’s money about, even though the route is taking a few peculiar detours. But if someone offers a job shift, or even relocation, take a week to think about it. Your needs are changing now, so don’t let yourself be manipulated into fulfilling someone else’s dreams. And if there’s tension, so what? Let it wash over you. Now write a list of all your desires — and visualise yourself happily embracing each of them. Some will fall away. Some won’t. Work with those.

GEMINI

May 21 — June 20

Money is still important, as you seem to be getting your way. Parents and superiors are even more supportive than you’d hoped — although your own financial judgment is currently superb enough to operate alone. Meanwhile, how about a short trip with someone you love? This is a great opportunity to get to know each other better — and share those secrets you’ve kept for too long. You’ll discover you had more in common than you thought.

CANCER

June 21 — July 22

Your planets have turned inward, asking you to rethink your beliefs and connection to your source. Annoyingly, the career hots up at the same time, leaving you with snatched moments for yourself. The love life is a good place to start. Is it making you happy? Can you change it if it’s not? Is it time to leave? Put yourself first this time. Do whatever makes you smile. Guilt is bad for your health. Put it down.

LEO

July 23 — August 22

Sure, you’re trying to be as gracious and charming as usual… but basically, you’re just bulldozing your way through. Which is fine, in that no-one’s going to push you around this week. But don’t expect to make too many friends either. Strangely, you couldn’t care less. You’re in the mood to test yourself to the limit. Every limit. Should be fun. Just try to stay in one piece. And have your apologies ready for when you sink back down to earth. Meanwhile… enjoy.

VIRGO

August 23 — September 22

The stars are in a forthright mood, as the words slide majestically off your tongue, impressing everyone they reach. Which is just as well, because what’s going on under that cool, intelligent exterior, no-one needs to see, except you,  of course. And for you, it’s time to admit that even brave warriors can have an emotional side. Is your love life giving you a hard time? Try apologising — even if it wasn’t your fault. This time, you get to be the bigger man… or woman.

Your Chart

Aniyah Oluwusi (March 3 1987, Port Elizabeth, 8.52pm)

Sun sign: Pisces

Moon sign: Taurus

Rising sign: Libra

Beneath that adorable charm lurks the heart of a fighter. Sometimes it serves you well, offering enough courage to handle the criticism. More often, though, it operates behind the scenes as a silent saboteur. You’re an emotional creature, just looking for acceptance. But there’s a big part of you that’s so easily bored, it would rather cause problems than accept happiness. No matter. You’re still young enough to find a way through a maze of madness towards heroism. Success and wealth are part of your destiny — but only if you learn the true meaning of leadership. Love, of course, is another story entirely — and not an easy one. However, 2024 is your year of romance — and even commitment if you choose. Don’t rush into anything too daunting. There’ll be plenty of other opportunities if you let this one pass. Of course, if you’re already happily ensconced, stay where you are. Gratitude is the best way to attract endless delights into your space. Don’t forget.

Want your chart read? Email Linda Shaw onasklindashaw@mweb.co.za

shaw@mweb.co.za

