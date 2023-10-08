WTF
A scratch in Paris
Oh, what to do, my little flea, about bed bugs overrunning Pah-rhee
I've heard there's a bed bug infestation in Paris. For the record, a bed bug is a very small bloodsucker. They operate by night and sleep during the day, like minuscule vampires. The Cimex lectularius lies in wait for unsuspecting humans to fall asleep so it can feed on fields of flesh. Apparently, they've become much more numerous and proficient in the art of survival over the past three decades. Nobody knows why, but the teeny succubi are freaking out the French as the latter host ever greater numbers of tourists and in anticipation of the summer Olympics. Fits of intense scratching taken in concert with your vin rouge, your fromage, your crepes and couture are not a look. In some cases, people develop fits of fixation. They become so obsessed by the idea of the bed bugs that they are compelled to scratch compulsively before the buggers have even had a go. They can't fall asleep for fear that they are lying in a colony of teeny tiny undead. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.