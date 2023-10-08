Europe now at The European Film Festival 2023
Tymon Smith previews some of the highlights from the European Film Festival, which runs from October 12 to 22
08 October 2023 - 00:00
The 10th edition of the European Film Festival starts next week and its finely curated selection offers 16 films that explore the current state of Europe and the rest of the world through the eyes of veteran voices and exciting new talents. Tymon Smith picks some of this year’s highlights. ..
