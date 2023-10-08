A-Lister
IN PICS | SAMA awards party not music to my ears
Receiving snail mail would have been a lot more thrilling — and faster than what transpired
08 October 2023 - 00:00
Once upon a time, the party to reveal the nominees for the South African Music Awards was one of the highlights of the social calendar, with wall-to-wall A-listers dressed to the nines and clinking glasses as they learnt who among them had cracked the musical nod...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.