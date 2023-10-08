A-Lister

IN PICS | SAMA awards party not music to my ears

Receiving snail mail would have been a lot more thrilling — and faster than what transpired

Once upon a time, the party to reveal the nominees for the South African Music Awards was one of the highlights of the social calendar, with wall-to-wall A-listers dressed to the nines and clinking glasses as they learnt who among them had cracked the musical nod...