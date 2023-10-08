Lifestyle

A-Lister

IN PICS | SAMA awards party not music to my ears

Receiving snail mail would have been a lot more thrilling — and faster than what transpired

08 October 2023 - 00:00

Once upon a time, the party to reveal the nominees for the South African Music Awards  was one of the highlights of the social calendar, with wall-to-wall A-listers dressed to the nines and clinking glasses as they learnt who among them had cracked the musical nod...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. ‘Bittersweet’ moment as AKA’s mom and daughter attend tribute in Atlanta Lifestyle
  2. Boks take training break to relax with WAGS in south of France Lifestyle
  3. Five decades and a legacy Lifestyle
  4. What's on this week? Lifestyle
  5. Europe now at The European Film Festival 2023 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...