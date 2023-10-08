Must you breathe so loudly?
Lessons in love from a 51-year-old man with a bulbous tummy, jiggly boobs, grey hairs in his nostrils and max seven minutes
Spring is in the air. Flowers are blossoming. I’ve even performed my annual ritual of driving down Pretorius Street to marvel at the jacarandas in full bloom. Spring always brings with it a bit of much-needed warmth and lots of pollen. My friend and columnist Kwanele Ndlovu at our sister publication The Sowetan recently reminded me that, growing up, everyone knew September was the “flowering” season, even madmen. Apparently, folks with mental health issues go berserk around this time. Another aspect of spring is the love that flows through the air. By my estimation there were 27,548 weddings on the Heritage Day weekend alone. Look, 9,864 of them were bogus, without any legal bearing, but people said “I do", shoved rings on their swollen fingers and made ridiculous promises involving their very mortality. If Kwanele and The Sowetan are to be believed, there’s a section of our population whose brains also “flower” around this time. While I know very little, one thing of which I’m certain is that amorous feelings and pollen-induced hallucinations probably mix as well as cement and 500 litres of sunflower oil. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.