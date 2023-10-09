Despite our energy woes, the number of electrified offerings on the new car landscape is unabating.
Like most automakers in the premium space, Jaguar Land Rover announced a cut-off for internal combustion engines, declaring the company would be entirely electric by 2025.
An ambitious timeline, but one the brand seems to have reconsidered. In an April release publicising its £15bn (about R3.5-trillion) investment towards its plan, the company noted by 2030 it would have been repositioned “as an electric-first, modern luxury carmaker”. Part of the agenda includes an all-electric flagship Range Rover, as well as a portfolio of three “reimagined” Jaguar models, one of which is set to be a four-door GT car with a quoted range of 700km.
In the short-term, buyers can look forward to seeing increasing hybridisation of existing engine-powered models.
Two of them were recently released in Mzansi. On the more affordable end is the Discovery Sport P300e, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). It uses a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol unit (147kW), supported by an 80kW electric motor at the rear axle. Powering the electric motor is a 14.9kWh battery, which can be charged using a DC outlet for faster charging times.
Clever systems like the Predictive Energy Optimisation (PEO) linked to the navigation promise to boost economy. The PEO programme uses GPS data to configure the most efficient route. There are three driving modes. First, the default Hybrid uses the engine and battery in tandem, EV mode enables silent, zero-emissions driving on battery power for up to 61km and Save mode uses a combination of regenerative braking and the engine, via a belt-integrated starter generator, to charge the battery.
Land Rover adds two new hybrids to local line-up
Image: Supplied
In the Range Rover line-up, the Velar is positioned as a bridge between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport. The PHEV derivative has been updated, but still wears the P400e moniker. On the internal combustion front, power comes from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol unit (221kW), complemented by a 105kW electric motor. A 19.2kWh battery powers the motor, allowing an electric-only range of 64km.
Previously, it was 53km. The increase has been attributed to an additional battery module. With engine and electric motor in combination, total system output is 297kW and 640Nm, making for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.4 seconds. Just like the Discovery Sport P300e, the Velar P400e offers the same trio of driving modes and is also among the few PHEV offerings with DC charging capability. Pricing for the Discovery Sport P300e kicks off at R1,715,000 while the Velar P400e begins at R2,083,000.
Buyers with less of an inclination towards electrification might be pleased to know diesel derivatives remain part of both ranges.
