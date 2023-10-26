Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | Freddy's video game hits big screens; John Cena goes 'Freelance'; kids get new Trolls adventure

'Five Nights at Freddy’s' stars Josh Hutcherson in film version of wildly popular gaming franchise; 'Freelance' action-comedy offers an adrenalin ride; 'Trolls Band Together' newest adventure for troll doll toys

26 October 2023 - 17:34
Spotlight looks in on scary movie release Five Nights at Freddy’s. Adapted from the video game phenomenon, and starring Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail and Puper Rubio, it centres on a troubled security guard working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. During his first night on the job, he realises quickly that the late shift won’t be as easy as he had anticipated. The film represents a triumphant new perspective on this popular game’s unique mix of mystery and horror. 

Showmax offers a real-life horror series to stream that hits close to home. Boetie Boer: Inside the Mind of a Monster is a five-part documentary series with an over-18 classification about 90’s serial killer Stewart Wilken. He roamed the streets of Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, preying largely on disenfranchised children and streetworkers. Don’t miss presenter Collette Prince’s interview with director Jasyn Howes about he traced Boetie Boer’s horrific crimes and mental degeneration but also crafted the series to remember Wilken’s victims.

There is also comedy and action this week at cinemas, with the release of Freelance. French director Pierre Morel (Taken, From Paris with Love, The Transporter) casts John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in this fun high-adrenalin ride. A special forces operative takes a gig to provide security for a washed-up journalist as she interviews a ruthless dictator before events take an unexpected turn.

To round out the big-screen offerings is a sequel for the kids, featuring the beloved animated Good Luck Troll Doll toys, in Trolls Band Together. Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), who are now officially a couple, attempt to rescue Floyd (Troye Sivan from SA’s Spud franchise). It provides a lot of fun for the whole family.

