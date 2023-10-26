Lifestyle

WATCH | Beyoncé interacts with fans in ‘influencer style’ unboxing of new fragrance

26 October 2023 - 11:07
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
International music megastar Beyoncé Knowles released her new perfume Cé Noir on Wednesday. 

In an ‘influencer-style’ unboxing, the star revealed her newest scent collection saying she had worn it a couple of times during her Renaissance world tour performances.

“I’m super excited. This is my Cé Noir unboxing and it’s finally here after years of work,” the Upgrade you hit maker said in the video.

The mom of three has often been perceived as impersonal on her social media by putting up highly curated content that is not interactive. In her recent black and white filtered video in which she launches the new scent, Knowles is smiling and having a conversation with her Beyhive fan base. She ends the video by applying the scent.

If fans were curious about the pronunciation of the scent's name, she also says the name out loud in the video. 

“And that is Cé Noir. Say no more.”

The 50ml bottle can be pre-ordered online for $160 (R3,067), and shipping is set to begin in November in the US and Canada.

The notes of the scent include clementine, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, Namibian myrrh, golden honey, and golden amber as components of the fragrance, according to the website.

While supplies last, Beyhives making a purchase of the fragrance will receive a gift.

This is not Bey's first scent collection. She has launched other fragrance lines, such as Heat (2010), Pulse (2011), and Rise (2014).

