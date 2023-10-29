Devil's Peak comes to the small screen
Based on Deon Meyer’s crime thriller Devil’s Peak, published in Afrikaans as Infanta in November 2005. A detective grapples with the daunting task of hunting down the elusive vigilante known only as the Assegai Killer
29 October 2023 - 00:00
The series is based on Deon Meyer’s crime thriller Devil’s Peak, which was published in Afrikaans as Infanta in November 2005. Benny Griessel, a detective at Cape Town’s Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, grapples with the daunting task of hunting down the elusive vigilante known as the Assegai Killer. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.