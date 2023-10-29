From rowing the Atlantic as a ‘coconut’ to staging a one-woman comedy show
Thato Mabelane was called a coconut for adopting a 'white' sport and, as the first African woman to row across the Atlantic, it was comedy that kept her going; now her new stand-up show tells her cancer story
29 October 2023 - 00:00
In 2015, Thato Mabelane became the first African woman to row across the Atlantic in a purpose-built ocean rowing boat called Avalon. She almost didn’t come back alive. The team of eight multinationals left Gran Canaria, a Spanish island off northwestern Africa, in the eye of a storm and were nearly taken out by a supertanker in the first week. Before their 43 days of rowing were up, they also had a close encounter with a shark, and broke their navigation tool. ..
