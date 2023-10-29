YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 29 to November 4

LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
The child in you feels worthless unless it excels in every arena. Accept this as a peculiar fact of your life – and look again. You can’t win every battle, neither can you make everyone like you. But if you’re drifting between two roads, this is your chance to make a choice. If it makes you feel any better, note that the finances are in for a significant boost. Any minute now. Meanwhile, ask yourself what would make you happy. You may be surprised.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Having backup doesn’t mean you have to give up your independence, although there are those who fail to understand that. Don’t fret. The money is coming in again, and your self-esteem is on the rise. You’ll soon be handling those minor glitches with the aplomb of a pro but this time without alienating a single fan. Just one thing, you need to know exactly what you want. Make a list. Start a journal. You’ll soon figure it out.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
There’s some seriously deep thinking going on in your head; so deep that it’s almost unconscious. But it’s disturbing you nonetheless – possibly in dreams or flashes of fear. What’s going on, you’re asking yourself? And what can you do to help? Try not to push these thoughts aside. Write them down, find patterns, get help. Do something. Big changes are on their way. Make some room. Let go of anything that no longer serves you.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Your health needs attention as you well know. Get some acupuncture or reflexology. And while you’re lying there, think of ways to rekindle that dormant emotional flow. The easiest place to start is with the home – the resting place of your soul. Paint the walls. Clean the floors. Chuck out the accumulated junk. It’s all about changing the energy and living differently as a result. You’ll be pleased when you look back on your enormous accomplishments.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Just for a while, get yourself to the office at dawn and stay there until the sun has disappeared. This is your week to turn dreams of success into fabulous realities, and you don’t want to waste a moment. Business presentations, meetings, conference calls – schedule the lot for a week that is following you all the way to the cover of Big Cheese News. Get that perfect close-up smile ready for its moment.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Love is in the air, and you could easily become infatuated with someone unsuitable. However, even if you’re determined, wait a while before burning any bridges. You may change your mind. Meanwhile, you’re keen to expand your knowledge. Enrolling in a fascinating course might satisfy your craving. Adjust your schedule to give yourself time. This is important; those creative urges need a legitimate place to play.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Unconventional liaisons – the more unconventional the better – are distracting you from your life, so don’t be surprised if everyone starts lecturing you about your odd behaviour. You, of course, will be lost in a whirl of wildness and oblivious to the consequences. Fortunately, money and work are OK … so what the heck. Have some fun exploring a different part of your psyche. There’s more to you than even you know.
TAURUS
April 20 — May 20
Yesterday’s Taurus eclipse launched you into a week of Taurean indulgence. You might use it to remind everyone of their inadequacies. Or (much more fun) you could harness its magic to open your heart to every conceivable delight. And there are zillions of those. Besides all that, money’s coming now. Use it to play. Look out for a new partnership this weekend. You’ll have to decide whether it’s for business or pleasure.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
Still looking for work? Send the CVs and make the calls. Then wait. Patience is your lesson. Along with the discovery that you are not in control of the universe. That aside, a fabulous job awaits, as long as you’re willing to stretch your imagined limits. Use the time beforehand to make friends with the family, no matter how annoying they’ve been. You’ll need them on your side as your career develops.
CANCER
June 21 — Jul 22
Family arguments are looming, with you right in the thick of things. You’re going to have to be big about this. Lots of apologies and forgiveness needed. The ego may take a small bashing, but you’ll like yourself more if you behave like the adult. Watch the lovers too; try detaching for a fresh perspective. In fact, as soon as you can, take a weekend off. Think about the next phase of your life. Be honest with yourself.
LEO
Jul 23 — Aug 22
Money’s looking good, but not too good to stop you looking around. Which is just as well since that fabulous job offer could be exactly what’s needed to rekindle your spark. Your dreams are still resonating from the effects of last week’s eclipse. Look for something creative enough to focus your gifts. Or go nuts for a day or two. Your friends are wondering where you’ve disappeared to.
VIRGO
Aug 23 — Sep 22
Suddenly, relationships are magical. You could fall wildly in love, or could it be that you’re just in love with love? Make sure you know the difference before signing your life over to someone you just met. At work, meanwhile, you’ll have the chance to make huge strides – one tiny step at a time. Keep your eyes on the goal and your feet on the line. Be ready to catch the ball. A wonderful adventure is making its way towards you.
YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 29 to November 4
What the stars have in store for you
Image: 123rf.com/rudzhan
Your Chart: Braydon Lucas
You like control, but you don’t like change. Commitment is scary for you, yet you want everyone else to commit to you. You yearn for adventure and exploration, but you’re terrified of failure and are often imprisoned by your wild ambitions. There’s a lot going on in that head of yours, and you drive yourself crazy trying to figure it all out. You’re in for a few surprises next year as control is ripped away and you find yourself at the mercy of the gods. Part of you will love it. Tune into that part and release the reins. You’ll be pleased with the results. Possibilities include pregnancy, a new love, change of home, and, a little later, career changes. Some travel is on the cards too.
In short, your life is about to transform and your attitude along with it. View it as an adventure, and you’ll have a ball. Make a list of secret desires, so you’ll know what you’re looking for.
Want your chart read? E-mail Linda Shaw at onasklindashaw@mweb.co.za
