Actress Lupita Nyong’o adopted a furry friend to help soothe her wounds after breaking up with her partner Selema Masekela.
In a post on Instagram Nyong’o said though she was afraid of cats, she wanted to embrace the drastic changes in her life and wanted to try something new.
The pet’s name is Yoyo and is light brown in colour. The actress shared pictures of the cat and seems smitten.
“Introducing my new companion, Yoyo. I have historically been afraid of cats, but when my life was recently altered instantly, a little voice whispered to me that it was time to embrace change and new possibilities,” the Wakanda actress said in a post on social media.
She thanked a friend who she said convinced her to adopt a furry companion.
“I fostered Yoyo from Best Friends Adoption Center, and three days into it, I knew I could not give him up.”
Since being a cat mom, the Queen of Katwe actress said some things she has learnt from Yoyo the cat include his love for company, his love for food, how extremely careful Yoyo is, how the pet only drinks running water and bugs in the house don’t stand a chance.
Nyong’o shared how she has become an obsessed pet owner who takes photos and videos of her pet to show to friends and family, adding the positive impact the cat has made in her life.
“I never understood people whose phones were full of photos and videos of their pets. Now I am one of those people. It may look like I saved Yoyo, but really Yoyo is saving me.”
Lupita Nyong’o adopts a cat after breakup with Selema Masekela
