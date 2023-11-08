US model and socialite Lori Harvey and her lover Damson Idris have announced their break up after a year of dating.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair shared a statement with the entertainment news agency, saying: “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”
The 26-year-old model and her British actor beau were rumoured to have started dating last December after they were seen leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up after one year of dating
Image: Lori Harvey/ Instagram
The couple seemed to confirm their relationship when they were seen publicly displaying affection and when they posted on social media.
Harvey has dated a few well-known men in the entertainment industry, including:
