Lifestyle

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up after one year of dating

08 November 2023 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have called it quits. File photo.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have called it quits. File photo.
Image: Lori Harvey/ Instagram

US model and socialite Lori Harvey and her lover Damson Idris have announced their break up after a year of dating.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair shared a statement with the entertainment news agency, saying: “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

The 26-year-old model and her British actor beau were rumoured to have started dating last December after they were seen leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood.

The couple seemed to confirm their relationship when they were seen publicly displaying affection and when they posted on social media. 

Harvey has dated a few well-known men in the entertainment industry, including: 

  • Damson Idris (2022-2023)
  • Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan (2020-2022)
  • Future (2019-2020)
  • Musician Trey Song, (2018-2019)
  • Memphis Depay (2016-2018);
  • Sean “Diddy” Combs.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Italy PM Meloni leaves partner after sexist TV comments

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn ...
News
2 weeks ago

Break-up fuels spat over $1m in Mauritius

It’s the kind of acrimonious breakup that's hardly unusual. He says she took money out of a joint bank account and pilfered household items including ...
News
3 months ago

Timeline of a serial husband: See all the real ex-wives of Lebo M

From failed nuptials to flubbed engagements, see how the never bae-less Lebo M has fallen in and out of love in the past 30 years.
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Finger lickin’ Eben: KFC lets you taste the Boks with new ‘Elizabedi’ Bundle Lifestyle
  2. We’ve got 5 delicious cocktail recipes, here’s what your fave says about you Lifestyle
  3. Lori Harvey and Damson Idris break up after one year of dating Lifestyle
  4. SPOTLIGHT | 'The Miracle Club' goes to Lourdes; biography of Durban's Pinky ... Lifestyle
  5. Patrick Dempsey named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
5K in instruments stolen from South African band visiting Detroit, show ...