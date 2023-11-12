Saluting Simon Nkoli with fierce, fabulous vogueing
Gay rights and AIDS activist Simon Nkoli's life is being celebrated in the world of 'Nkoli: The Vogue-Opera'
12 November 2023 - 00:00
Imagine it’s October 13 1990. Simon Nkoli is leading the first Gay Pride March in Africa, four years ahead of Nelson Mandela’s presidency and South Africa’s first democratic elections. Picture a classic fashion runway, as used in Black Queer Vogueing events. Performers walk the catwalk, competing in different categories, with song and dance battles. Sometimes it is playful sparring, other times it is all-out style war. Large video projections show images of Nkoli, his letters from prison, Sebokeng township and anti-apartheid protest marches. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.