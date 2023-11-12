They've got the power: female superheroes take the lead
Three of Marvel Comics Universe's strongest women team up for a time-travelling, retro-popping adventure to save the universe
12 November 2023 - 00:00
The latest time-jumping, multiverse manic phase of the Marvel Comics Universe (MCU) continues its path to global cinema domination with The Marvels, which sees three of the series’ strongest women — Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), superfan Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) team up with Captain Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) for a time-travelling, retro-popping adventure to save the universe. Nia DaCosta, Candyman director, spoke to Tymon Smith about her MCU debut and what she hopes it will offer diehard fans and newcomers. ..
