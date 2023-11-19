WTF Is Going On?
Is that the real Jeff Bezos or an AI blow-up doll?
Difficult to tell these days, with sophisticated bots alongside lashings of Botox
19 November 2023 - 00:00
Hintergedanke is the practically perfect German word for an understanding or apprehension of something that lies at the back of our minds, but which we cannot admit to ourselves. It's like the proverbial “feeling”. You had the “feeling” roiling in the background, but you didn't quite acknowledge it for what it was, probably because it was an all-purpose hintergedanke vs a clearly articulated sentiment...
