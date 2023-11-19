Play, eat, dream, pray and love
In parallel with the metaverse, future thinker Pierre-Christophe Gam has designed a creative space to allow objects to come to life, in the metaverse and in reality
19 November 2023 - 00:00
Two years ago, when Mark Zuckerberg bet the future of his company on the metaverse, changing its name from Facebook, Inc to Meta Platforms, the idea of an immersive internet caught the world's imagination. Since then, we've been distracted by dramatic events which have usurped our collective attention...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.