Retire? Who wants to sit around sucking their gums in their slippers
Apart from not being able to afford to retire, those who have just seem lost, says Ngcobo
19 November 2023 - 00:00
Apparently, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards stands to inherit a small fortune when his children eventually die of natural causes. He's been alive for so long that the family of Ming the Mollusk, the clam born around 1499 somewhere off Iceland that died aged about 507, have applied for an urgent interdict to have him euthanised. This is on the grounds he might outlive the quahog clam via whatever chemical cheat method that keeps him alive, seemingly for an eternity, in his current prune-like state...
