Feeling the heat? Let Under Armour's Iso-Chill technology keep you cool

Sportswear so crisp it takes your performance to the next level by providing a refreshing cooling sensation that allows you to run further and longer

22 November 2023 - 09:09
Sponsored
Under Armour's revolutionary Iso-Chill technology promises comfort and confidence during summer workouts, enhancing your performance.
Image: Under Armour

Experience the epitome of comfort and confidence in your summer workout gear with Under Armour's revolutionary Iso-Chill technology.

Designed to outshine the sun, Iso-Chill technology takes your performance to the next level by providing a refreshing cooling sensation that allows you to run further and longer, even in the sweltering heat.

The co-gender “Train and Run Campaign” draws attention to Iso-Chill technology featured in our specialised T-shirts. We've redefined shirt construction down to the very threads, incorporating a proprietary yarn that efficiently draws heat away from your body.

Say goodbye to summer suffering, as Under Armour's Iso-Chill empowers you to conquer any outdoor challenge with ease, helping you push your boundaries and achieve more

How? A ribbon-shaped nylon fibre disperses heat, while titanium dioxide-treated fabrics pull heat away from your skin, resulting in an instant and lasting cooling effect that's similar to resting your head on the cool side of the pillow. 

Say goodbye to summer suffering, as Under Armour's Iso-Chill empowers you to conquer any outdoor challenge with ease, helping you push your boundaries and achieve more.

Scientific testing shows that athletes wearing Iso-Chill take 7% to 12% longer to hit their VO2 max, proving that you can run, train and stay outside longer, all while continuing to improve your performance. 

Because you know that to get faster, stronger and better, you’ve got to put in the hard work. Even when it’s hot.

So you dig deeper. Go further. Train harder. It’s why you push yourself past exhaustion and grind out one more set — even in the toughest conditions. Because the sun may be blazing, but this is your time to shine.

Why Iso-Chill?

Whoa, that's cold: Specially designed fibres lay flat against your skin to evenly disperse heat, so it feels cool to the touch.

Bye-bye heat: Laser-perforated venting on the back and sides improves breathability and allows more heat to escape.

Max out: Proven to increase your max-out time and output even under those hot, high-pressure situations.

The UA HOVR Machina Breeze and the UA HOVR Sonic 6 Breeze, in the Run and the Train collections, provide an airy and springy cushioning experience.
Image: Under Armour

The ‘Run and Train’ collections

For women: The collections include the UA Iso-Chill Laser Tee and Laser Tee II, featuring Iso-Chill fabric to disperse body heat, laser perforations for breathability and anti-odour technology.

The UA Infinity Mid-Run Hook Bra offers tailored support with PU-injected padding, an all-over mesh body and adjustable straps.

In the run collection, you will find the UA Infinity High Impact Bra with strategic support and adjustable straps so you can get the perfect fit.

The UA Flex Woven two-in-one shorts and the Pro two-in-one shorts feature an expandable pocket, Iso-Chill compression shorts and a soft knit waistband.

Lastly, the two collections comprise of the UA HOVR Machina Breeze and the UA HOVR Sonic 6 Breeze respectively, which offers an airy, lightweight upper with UA HOVR cushioning for long runs in the heat.

When it all comes to who’s got more left in the tank, Under Armour’s Iso-Chill technology gives you the edge to keep going.
Image: Under Armour

For men: The UA Elite Graphic short-sleeve T-shirt features a fabric designed to pull heat away from the skin.

The UA Vanish Woven two-in-one Vent shorts and the UA Launch Pro 5” shorts from each collection are made from ultra-light, fast-drying material to keep you cool.

The two respective collections are made up of the UA HOVR Machina Breeze and the UA HOVR Sonic 6 Breeze, providing an airy and springy cushioning experience.

With a focus on moisture-wicking, breathability and temperature control, this collection is ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to stay comfortable and cool, and perform at their best in the hottest conditions.

Get ready to crush your workouts while beating the heat with UA's Iso-Chill Run and Train collections.

Don't let the heat hold you back; embrace the cool confidence of Iso-Chill.

Available online and in-store now.

This article was sponsored by Under Armour.

