Bringing 'Wish' to life through music
Tymon Smith spoke to Grammy-nominated pop star Julia Michaels, who co-wrote, with Benjamin Rice, the film’s songs
26 November 2023 - 12:00
Disney’s big end-of-year animated musical for 2023 is Wish, the story of a teenage girl named Asha (Ariana DeBose) who lives in a seemingly perfect kingdom called Rosas, run by an apparently benevolent king named Magnifico (Chris Pine). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.