Drives and dives: looking back at the year's releases

As the year draws to an end, the customary reflections begin. For us in the motoring corner of the building, that means a look in the rear-view mirror after thousands of kilometres evaluating what the industry has to offer, giving you insight into the good, bad and ugly.
These are exciting times for the motoring consumer, as technologies on all fronts continue to push boundaries. That said, this recollection of standout models starts with something a little old school: a BMW with a diesel motor. Indeed, diesel is a dirty word in many markets abroad. But locally, many buyers continue to see the sense in an oil-burner, though there are not too many options left in the passenger car space. Among them, is the latest BMW X1, in sDrive18d guise. I managed to achieve an unbelievable 3.7l/100km on a drive from Johannesburg to Port Edward.
It also helps that unlike many contemporary BMW models, the X1 is attractively styled. On the opposite end of the frugality scale is the Ford Ranger Raptor. Our affection for the pumped-up double-cab is due to its tough, go-anywhere nature. Its 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 makes a great sound too. But brace yourself for frequent visits to the pumps. No need to grimace at your local filling station if you own an electric vehicle. Just be sure to invest in back-up home-power systems and plan around load-shedding. There are some tantalising zero-emissions prospects to consider. Earlier this year we had a go in the Lexus RZ, the first electric model from the brand. Aside from a silent, serene cabin, the model offers a novel steer-by-wire yoke, just like K.I.T.T from Knight Rider.
The vehicle might come to local shores next year. Volvo is committed to the electric agenda. In 2023 it added the C40 Recharge to the mix, a sleeker iteration of the XC40, with a coupé roofline. Despite its generic crossover shape, the C40 performs like a supercar when it comes to straight-line acceleration.
Sprinting ability is not what the GWM ORA 03 is about. But with a base price of R686,950, it is the most affordable electric vehicle in the country. Quite possibly the cutest too. A sterner take on the electric template is the Mercedes-Benz EQE 43. Think of it as the high-performance E-Class of tomorrow. Stylistically, it looks slightly less blob-like than its siblings. The aerodynamic saloon is an agile handler and a tranquil freeway cruiser, in a way expected from a model wearing the three-pointed star.
Drives and dives: looking back at the year's releases
Recounting some of the best and worst cars of 2023
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
But time for something more involving. How does a hot hatchback with four-wheel drive and three pedals sound? The Toyota GR Corolla is a scintillating representative of the breed, with an effervescent three-cylinder motor boasting deep lungs. It relishes abuse and in its most rear-biased driving mode, you can initiate spectacular four-wheel drifts, as we learnt during sessions on track. For R841,000, it is a pedigreed performance machine.
But maybe you prefer something better suited to family lifestyles. The range-topping Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max Executive costs R669,900 and is quite easily the most impressive Chinese vehicle we sampled this year. For its blend of standard equipment, appealing design, luxurious cabin appointments and competitive pricing, the three-row SUV is hard to beat. Now for the dishonourable mentions.
Image: Supplied
It is said there is no such thing as a bad car these days. But there were offerings that left us disappointed and underwhelmed in 2023. The Alfa Romeo Tonale could have been so much more. A miniature Stelvio — that should have been the brief. It handles superbly, but it looks quite gawky and is held back by a gutless, mild-hybrid powertrain. This Alfa is more Beta. The controversial BMW XM is the first stand-alone M-car since the M1.
And what a crushing disappointment. Dreadful looks aside, the model is too heavy, its electrified powertrain does not support DC fast-charging and the cabin, while interesting, is outclassed by the more opulent X7.
So what is the XM supposed to be exactly? A head-scratcher. Mazda launched its flagship CX-90 in the country this year. A decent enough car, except the brand denied us the six-cylinder engine options served overseas. Instead, the model was spoiled by the insipid, normally aspirated 2.0-litre from the CX-5.
Image: Supplied
Proton returned to South Africa late last year. A few months ago it released the X90, a seven-seater SUV. It would have been a compelling prospect, five years ago perhaps. In the face of more accomplished Chinese options, the range-topping model, which costs nearly R700,000, is outgunned. One also wonders whether Proton has what it takes to stay in the country this time around.
Isuzu rebirthed its beefy AT 35 derivative of the new D-Max. While the model looks impressive in the metal, it falls flat when compared to the dazzling Ranger Raptor. For starters, there are no power upgrades for the AT 35. And when we drove the model through the wilderness of the Western Cape, the ride quality left us rattled.
Image: Supplied
Last among these downers was the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. Perhaps our impressions may change after a more detailed test, but after two laps around Kyalami? A car that looks this stunning is crying out desperately for the right engine. The four-cylinder beneath that fierce pro does a real injustice to the breathtaking roadster.
Detailed reports on all these models can be found on the TimesLIVE Premium website.
