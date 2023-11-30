Lifestyle

SPOTLIGHT | Eddie Murphy brings Christmas laughs; music from Beyoncé and Sneziey; local LGBTQ comedy streams on Netflix

'Candy Cane Lane' brings home festive magic and lots of chaos; Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour in cinemas, and local star's new EP 'Sibonga Umusa' is out; 'Runs in the Family' presents a road trip like no other

30 November 2023 - 15:14
This week we look at Candy Cane Lane, a new movie streaming on Prime, which gets us deep in Christmas preparations. It stars veteran funnyman Eddie Murphy alongside multitalented Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell and others. Married couple Carol and Chris Carver (Ellis Ross and Murphy), make a magic deal with a charismatic stranger, Pepper, to win their neighbourhood Christmas decorating contest, bringing 12 chaotic and very funny days of Christmas to life.

It is directed by Reggie Hudlin (House Party, Boomerang, Serving Sara). Look out for Spotlight’s exclusive interviews with Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in this week’s episode.

In cinemas is Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Queen B is having yet another big impact with her Renaissance World Tour, including hit singles such as Break my Soul and Cuff It. Access to Beyoncé’s concert is now extended to cinema audiences, to witness where the magic all started. Hollywood hosted her closest friends with a red carpet premiere to celebrate the film’s launch. Don’t miss a larger-than-life icon of our time, her dedication to her craft, creative mind and sense of purpose in this rare cinema concert.

On the music front, local vocal powerhouse Sneziey is out to move souls with her latest EP, Sibonga Umusa, which translates to “thank you for your kindness”. In time for religious holiday reflections, it reflects her personal world and her gratitude for triumphantly overcoming the odds. The EP features six tracks of uplifting praise and worship songs and is available on music streaming platforms.

Streaming on Netflix is a home-grown movie, Runs in the Family. A reformed con artist, Varun, and his trans son, River, take a road trip across SA to break River’s estranged mother out of rehab. When injury befalls River’s drag partner, his mother pushes the father and son to partner up for a drag competition that could win River his gender-affirming surgery. This proudly South African LGBTQIA+ comedy drama from Ian and Gabe Gabriel stars Diaan Lawrenson, Ace Bhatti, Gabe Gabriel and Rob van Vuuren.

