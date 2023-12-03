Holiday hilarity: 'A Marry Little Christmas' hits the stage
Festive fare at its best — family, food and fun are the essence of Greg Homann's comedy 'A Marry Little Christmas', writes Kulani Nkuna
03 December 2023 - 00:00
Ah, Christmas — a time of year in the southern hemisphere typically marked by heatwaves and endless reunions. When unsolicited “bundles of joy” incessantly roam the house, deplete the stack of parental delights until even the hidden reserves of Choice Assorted biscuits have been pillaged. Relatives converge from far and wide, adding to the bustling lunch gatherings. Every imaginable beverage flows freely as long-lost cousins and contentious aunts prepare to convene at one bustling table. It's a scene seemingly destined for uproarious chaos...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.