Winning tricks in poker work in life, professionals say at a world event in Cape Town
Winning at the high stakes game can also help you in real life, say some professional players, in Cape Town for the SunBet Poker Tournament, writes Claire Keeton
03 December 2023 - 00:00
Pay attention. Be decisive. Calculate the odds. Take risks. Analyse people. These are attributes you need to win at poker — and in life. But the dozen “high rollers” who trailed into the GrandWest ballroom in Cape Town this week looked nothing like the tuxedoed-up James Bond in Casino Royale...
