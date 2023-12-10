Fast track to fame
The spinning culture is set to blow up, and so are the careers of the actors starring in the new local series 'Spinners' set in the Cape Flats gangland
10 December 2023 - 00:00
Spinners, the first African series selected in competition at Canneseries (the Cannes International Series Festival), has new episodes available on Wednesdays until December 27. A co-production between Showmax and CANAL+, Spinners follows Ethan, a 17-year-old driver working for a gang on the Cape Flats. Needing to support his younger brother but increasingly disgusted by gang life, Ethan discovers a possible way out via spinning, an extreme motorsport where he can put his driving skills to better use. With a gang war looming, can he turn his life around fast enough? ..
