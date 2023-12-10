Roots around my heart
The punky kid whose shoulders restedthe expectations of a nation, writes Jacob van Schalkwyk
The Irish musician Shane MacGowan died last week aged 65. I’ve never cried so much for someone I’d never met. I’d have wept if I weren’t driving. It’s a bendy road between Sea Point and Muizenberg no matter which way you go. Semigration to Cape Town means that gridlock arrives around three in the afternoon. I wonder if any of the Hiluxes around me can see my tears. I know they can’t hear MacGowan’s impeccable diction on The Old Main Drag from the 1985 Pogues album Rum, Sodomy, and the Lash because I myself am struggling. The non-backlit LED strip above the lazy CD slot says MAX but MacGowan sounds more like he did towards the end – you can’t make out the words, but you know they’re brilliant. To my mind, in terms of delivery, he had no equal...
