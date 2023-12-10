The importance of ablutions
It really can't be said that it's only the Paleolithic male in need of a good scrub
10 December 2023 - 00:00
Raising boy children poses unique challenges. One of them is that boys are water conservationists at heart, using water sparingly especially as it relates to personal ablutions. If you’ve ever transported five 10-year-olds to a party you'll know to roll down the windows and let the stink-mobile aerate. To paraphrase Bro Bernard, our high-school boarding master, walking into our study room: "Jeez boys, open some windows! It smells like a goat’s balls in here!"..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.